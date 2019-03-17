High school marks World Book Day

Upper Batley High School became part of Hogwarts on World Book Day with staff dressing up as their favourite Harry Potter characters.

The dining room became as magical as the great hall itself with floating candles and the entrance to platform 9/3 quarters.

Mrs Scott, who organised the day, said: “Events like World Book Day, where reading can be promoted and shown to be fun. We feel that reading is really important and try to promote this whenever possible. We also had children’s author and poet Craig Bradley. He was fantastic and had all our learners laughing in assemblies, running poetry workshops throughout the day.”