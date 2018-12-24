Here's where to get a free meal in North Kirklees if you need a hand this Christmas

Christmas can be a testing time for many people, financially or otherwise.
Do you know somebody who could benefit from a helping hand over the next few days? Members of North Kirklees' thriving volunteer network are offering meals to those in need at a number of familiar venues.
They offer a confidential and no-judgement service with a smile.
Christmas Eve
11.30 - 12.30 - Street Kitchen @ Jo Cox House
Jo Cox House, 90 Commercial Street, Batley WF17 5DR
13.00 - 15.00 - Batley Food Bank
Town Hall Annexe, Brunswick St, Batley WF17 5DT
Christmas Day
11.00 Breakfast, 13.00 Christmas Dinner - Gracie's Mission @ Grilled and Filtered
70 Bradford Rd, Dewsbury WF13 2DU
Lunchtime - Christmas Dinner @ Longcauseway Church
Booking required on 07979032910
36 The Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury WF13 1NH
Thursday 27th December
18.00-19.30 - Batley Food Bank
Town Hall Annexe, Brunswick St, Batley WF17 5DT
Friday 28th December
9.00 - 11.00 Breakfast, 11.30 - 14.30 Lunch, courtesy of Batley Christian Fellowship
88 Wellington St, Batley WF17 5QL
13.00 - 15.00 - Batley Food Bank
Town Hall Annexe, Brunswick St, Batley WF17 5DT
18.00 - 19.00 - Indoor Kitchen @ Bond Street
4 Bond Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1AG
Sunday 30th December
17.30 - 18.30 - Dewsbury with the homeless
Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Rd, Dewsbury WF12 8DG