Here's where to get a free meal in North Kirklees if you need a hand this Christmas

Christmas can be a testing time for many people, financially or otherwise.

Do you know somebody who could benefit from a helping hand over the next few days? Members of North Kirklees' thriving volunteer network are offering meals to those in need at a number of familiar venues.

They offer a confidential and no-judgement service with a smile.

Christmas Eve

11.30 - 12.30 - Street Kitchen @ Jo Cox House

Jo Cox House, 90 Commercial Street, Batley WF17 5DR

13.00 - 15.00 - Batley Food Bank

Town Hall Annexe, Brunswick St, Batley WF17 5DT

Christmas Day

11.00 Breakfast, 13.00 Christmas Dinner - Gracie's Mission @ Grilled and Filtered

70 Bradford Rd, Dewsbury WF13 2DU

Lunchtime - Christmas Dinner @ Longcauseway Church

Booking required on 07979032910

36 The Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury WF13 1NH

Thursday 27th December

18.00-19.30 - Batley Food Bank

Town Hall Annexe, Brunswick St, Batley WF17 5DT

Friday 28th December

9.00 - 11.00 Breakfast, 11.30 - 14.30 Lunch, courtesy of Batley Christian Fellowship

88 Wellington St, Batley WF17 5QL

13.00 - 15.00 - Batley Food Bank

Town Hall Annexe, Brunswick St, Batley WF17 5DT

18.00 - 19.00 - Indoor Kitchen @ Bond Street

4 Bond Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1AG

Sunday 30th December

17.30 - 18.30 - Dewsbury with the homeless

Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Rd, Dewsbury WF12 8DG