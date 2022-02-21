Here are the flood warnings in place in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

Granny Lane in Mirfield was one of the areas affected by flooding yesterday

Flooding has already been reported in Steanard Lane and Granny Lane in Mirfield after the River Calder burst its banks following the downpours.

According to the Environment Agency the following flood warnings, which mean flooding is expected, are still currently in place in our area:

River Calder in Central Mirfield - River levels are expected to remain high throughout today (Monday). Areas most at risk are properties on Snake Hill, Hopton New Road and The Park area.

River Calder in Mirfield: Calder View to Steanard Lane - River levels are continuing to fall on the River Calder at Mirfield. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and we expect to be able to remove this warning later today (Monday).

River Calder at Ravensthorpe - River levels remain high. Low Mill Industrial Estate is the area most at risk.

River Calder at Dewsbury: Lodge Farm and Sands Mill - River levels remain high. Areas most at risk are properties in the Lodge Farm and Sand Mills area.

Batley Beck at Bradford Road through central Batley - River levels in Batley Beck are expected to gradually fall throughout today (Monday). Areas most at risk are businesses at Alexandra Road, Batley.

Batley Beck at Carlinghow and Crossbank - River levels at Carlinghow are expected to gradually fall throughout today (Monday). Areas most at risk are Bradford Road, Batley.