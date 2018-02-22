Healthy eating highlighted at inaugural Foodstival event

The first Schools Food Drive and Schools Foodstival has taken place at Longcauseway Church Community room in Dewsbury.

The goal of the festival was to bring children from different cultures and backgrounds together to learn about how food.

Children from the Institute of Islamic Education, Cambridge Street School, Birstall Primary Academy, Eastborough School, and Madni Academy with representatives from Tesco, Karen Rowley from Paula Sherriff's office, and Councillor Vivienne Kendrick.

Local schools were approached to take part and get to know more about food and healthy choices, different traditions and cultures associated with food, to learn about food poverty, and how donating non-perishable food and toiletries to their local food bank can really make a difference.

The Foodstival was attended by more than 100 children from local schools.

They attended four separate sessions with Tesco covering healthy eating and snack tasting.

Riz Nadat, from Fusion Giving, talked about food banks and food poverty, while Creative Scene engaged with the children to create a mural with their thoughts and feelings.

Birstall Primary Academy pupils with their donations to the Food Drive.

The final closing speech was by Councillor Vivienne Kendrick who spoke to the children about how food can bring us all together and how people from different backgrounds and cultures can help support their local community.

A spokesman for Foodstival said: “The feedback has been positive and with more schools wanting to take part Fusion can’t wait to start planning next year’s event.”

Children learnt about healthy eating and helped create a mural.