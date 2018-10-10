"Too much pressure on our children", says Dewsbury mental health campaigner

A mental health campaigner from Dewsbury says that external pressures are causing more issues within the mind of young people than ever before.

Stevie Morley, who set up the Take Ten support group earlier this year in response to increasing demand in North Kirklees, has also started Take Ten Juniors, a group designed to provide support for youngsters suffering from mental health problems.

Three weeks into the programme, five different families from around North Kirklees attend the groups regularly.

Stevie believes that pressures at school and on social media are causing a heavy strain on vulnerable young people in our community.

She said: “There’s far too much pressure on these kids from far too many places.

“Schools are under pressure to perform, they’ve got so many targets, and these targets are often put above students. There’s so much pressure on children to pass tests, and the fact is that a child can only do their best.

“Social media has so many good sides, but in reality it is a pit of hell for so many young people. Bullying is all over it and there is such an enormous pressure to look a certain way or behave in a certain way.

“I’ve seen kids who have had a bad photo go round or something go wrong, and they feel their life has been ruined by social media.”

Alongside weekly get-togethers, which take place at the Adventure Playground in Crow Nest Park from 4-7pm every Friday, Stevie is hoping to take support to schools in the region in the form of workshops, talks and assemblies.

“We’ve reached out to schools because it really is so important and it’s becoming more and more important all the time.

“Kids need to feel as though they have support and that there is someone to talk to if they feel as though things are getting on top of them.

“Our groups are open to young people who are suffering from mental health issues but also for children who might be carers or who’s family are affected by these problems.

“Take Ten Juniors, just like Take Ten, is about being supportive and letting people know we’re there to help when people need it.”

Stevie has pioneered a system whereby young people themselves can become ambassadors to the cause.

She said "I just want to be the the person I needed when I was younger for the younger ones.

"I know how it feels to be scared, lonely and lost its terrifying, if I can help one child reach out for help then I will be happy."