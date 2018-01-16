Doncaster mum’s memory lives on thanks to the tireless fundraising efforts of devoted husband

A tireless fundraiser from Rossington has raised thousands of pounds for Weston Park Cancer Charity in memory of his beloved wife Brenda.

As a tribute to his wife, Acker Shaw, aged 69, pledged to raise £52,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity which equates to one thousand pounds for every year of Brenda’s life. His mission started in 2000 as a thank you for the “exceptional care” Brenda received throughout her treatment for breast cancer at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield.

Thanks to his dedication and determination over the last seventeen years, Acker has surpassed his target, raising over £60,000 to help benefit local cancer patients in their fight against cancer.

Speaking of his fundraising, the father of two said; “Words can’t describe how much Brenda means to me – I take her flowers every day and tell her I love her. People shouldn’t be afraid to mention those they have loved and lost. I make sure I mention her every single day and keep her memory alive. Brenda was the love of my life and this is my tribute to her.”

“I never envisaged I would actually reach my fundraising target. At the start, it seemed like an impossible amount to raise, but thanks to the support of the local community I have realised that anything is possible. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone that has donated – big or small – it all adds up and makes a huge difference to cancer patients locally.”

Community Fundraiser at Weston Park Cancer Charity, Jade Hearsum commented; “Acker’s fundraising is testament to his devotion and commitment to help others. We are all so incredibly proud of everything he has done to reach this unbelievable fundraising milestone and the money he has raised will help give thousands of cancer patients from across our region and beyond, access to the very best cancer care services.”

“There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are for everything Acker has accomplished to support Weston Park Cancer Charity. We would also like to take this opportunity to extend our thanks to the generosity of the local community and businesses who have helped him achieve such a fantastic amount.”

Acker is a pillar of his community raising thousands of pounds for a number of local charities, in addition to his Weston Park fundraising, and has become a well-known face amongst the people of Doncaster. He also had the honour of being an Olympic torch bearer in 2012.

Each year, Weston Park Cancer Charity raises over £2 million to create a better life for those living with and beyond cancer. The projects it funds provide emotional support, enhanced care and practical support to those in need. Alongside this, the local research funded provides access to breakthrough treatments unavailable on the NHS and advances the wider fight against cancer.

As the region’s only dedicated cancer hospital, over 4,050 patients from Doncaster are under the care Weston Park Hospital for specialist care.

To find out how you can help, visit www.westonpark.org.uk