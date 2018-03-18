'Gun shots heard' and car damaged in Huddersfield

Police have appealed for information after gun shots were reportedly heard in Huddersfield

Officers were called around to Pollard Street at 11.10pm last night.

It followed a report of gun-shots being heard and damage being caused to a vehicle.

A Ford Galaxy has been recovered and taken for forensic examination.

Nobody was injured, police said.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID said: “Understandably this may cause concern for those living locally, and the wider community. I would seek to reassure them that this appears to have been an isolated event and is not believed to be linked to any other incidents at this time.

"We do believe that a weapon has been discharged, however enquiries remain at an early stage. Due to the adverse weather, a scene is in place until it can be processed by specialist officers.

"There are a number of vehicles within the scene area and we will seek to release these back to their owners as soon as we are able to do so. We appreciate the ongoing patience and support of the local community whilst we continue our enquiries to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw or heard anything suspicious or who has any information about what took place to come forward with any information."

Information can be passed to Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting log 2006 of March 17. Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.