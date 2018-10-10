Gomersal couple's fear after burglars unscrewed door

A young Gomersal couple say they are living in fear that a gang of thieves will return to their home after they silently unscrewed their garage door in a midnight raid.

Chloe Barrett, 21 and Harry Lill, 24, captured CCTV images of a hooded trio of men stealing bikes bought for several thousand pounds in the early hours of Wednesday 3 October.

And suspecting the trespassers will have spotted other valuable items during the raid, the concern is that they or other criminals are planning a return visit.

The couple are in their first home together having moved in just over a year ago.

“We’re very worried,” Chloe said, “There’s a lot of stuff in that garage and we can only imagine they’ve had a good luck round.

“From where they broke in they’ll have had to walk past some of these things and some of it is worth some good money.

“We’re keeping an eye out and have had to move some things into the house. It’s definitely something we think about. We don’t feel safe in our own house.”

Two men carried out the raid whilst another kept lookout. The pair arrived at around ten to midnight, unscrewed the hinges from the garage door and disabled a sensor for the garden light.

Chloe said that it was clear they knew what they were coming for.

“They were in and out, more or less,” she said, “one rode off on one of the bikes and then a car arrived to collect them. It was very organised.”

The bikes had been owned by Harry for three years. The more valuable of the two was bought for somewhere in the region of £4,000 and it is estimated that the two bikes could now be sold for around £1,000.

This is the latest in a number of roadbike thefts across North Kirklees in recent months. Last month theives targeted a Batley teenager, taking a mountain bike worth £600.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a burglary at a residential property on Woodlands Road in Gomersal.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police citing crime reference number 13180498474.”