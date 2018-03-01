Gardening: 5 of the best children's playhouses

We look at 5 of the best children's playhouses

Large Wicker Hut Play Den, www.costcutter.co.uk, £275.94

Hand woven large willow hut to create beautiful settings for outdoor play or nature areas. Children can crawl inside to use as a den or hideaway. Ideal for group play.

Rowlinson Playaway Swiss Cottage, www.dobbies.com, £649.00

The Rowlinson Playaway Swiss Cottage playhouse features three fixed windows, a solid board roof, tongue and groove floor, and has an upstairs platform with an in-built ladder.

Forest Basil Multiplay Playhouse, www.dobbies.com, £499.99

The 8x4 Basil Multiplay Playhouse gives your children the best of both worlds – an indoor retreat to play in and a sheltered outside area for when the weather is warm and sunny. The height of this wooden playhouse is taller than most standard wooden playhouses so your children won’t grow out of it before it has been used to its full potential.

BillyOh Lollipop Junior Children’s Wooden Playhouse, www.tesco.com, £249.00

The Mad Dash Lollipop Junior Wooden Playhouse is a high quality playhouse that has been BS-EN71 safety tested and approved, ensuring that the playhouse is suitable and safe for your children to use and enjoy. The playhouse is made from strong tongue and groove cladding, meaning that the panels are made from interlocking boards; making the building stronger and more solid. Another great feature of tongue and groove is that it is smooth to the touch, making sore splinters a thing of the past and making painting and customising the playhouse quicker and easier.

Chad Valley Farm House, www.argos.co.uk, £114.99

Encourage their imagination with the Chad Valley Farm House. This playhouse is perfect for children to play and learn together, as they invent new role play adventures. Folds easily for storage.