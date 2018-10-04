Gadgets: 5 of the best slow cookers

We look at 5 of the best slow cookers

Russell Hobbs 22750 Slow Cooker, www.currys.co.uk, £59.99

The Russell Hobbs 22750 Slow Cooker is a great addition to a family household, giving you delicious meals with minimal effort. Use the three heat settings to cook tasty meals for the whole family, from hearty stews to cakes you can make so many different dishes with a slow cooker. The keep warm setting is ideal if you’ve left something out for a loved one to eat later.

Breville 5.5L Slow Cooker - Stainless Steel, www.argos.co.uk, £34.99

Create delicious, homemade meals with ease in this Breville 5.5 Litre Slow Cooker - perfect for larger families and entertaining. Leave your casserole, curry or soup to cook away while you carry on with your day. The wrap-around heating elements provides slow and even cooking, helping to tenderise those cheaper cuts of meat. Low, High and Auto settings suit a variety of dishes - even desserts. The attractive, removable ceramic bowl is ideal for serving your dish at the table.

Cookworks 4.5L Searing Slow Cooker - Stainless Steel, www.argos.co.uk, £39.99

Attention busy bees! If you’re always racing round at 100mph, then take a sigh of relief – this impressive Cookworks Slow Cooker has come to the rescue. Pop all your prepped ingredients into the 4.5 litre aluminium bowl (which is also oven safe) and let it do its thing whilst you’re out and about. When you return, you’ll be greeted to yummy aromas and a cooked dinner ready and waiting. For super-tender, super-tasty meat, we’ve made the aluminium bowl hob friendly, so you can sear meats to lock in all that flavour. Features keep-warm function.

Morphy Richards Digi Sear and Stew Slow Cooker, Red, www.johnlewis.com, £64.99

Slow cooking is one of the healthiest and most cost effective methods of cooking a meal for the whole family. Morphy Richards Digi Sear and Stew Slow Cooker features a hob proof cooking pot, means you can sear and slow cook from start to finish in one cooking pot making the slow cooking process even more efficient.

Crock-Pot CSC026 DuraCeramic™ Sauté 5L Slow Cooker, www.johnlewis.com, £99.95

Create delicious and nutritious home-cooked meals with ease using the Crock-Pot CSC026. Rustle up a variety of hearty dishes from soups and casseroles to tasty tagines. With a spacious 5L capacity the Crock-Pot CSC026 is ideal for families and entertaining.

Featuring a removable, die-cast pot the Crock-Pot CSC026 can be used to saute ingredients on the hob before slow cooking to maximise flavour. A useful keep warm function guarantees piping hot food is available until you are ready to eat. The digital timer with LED display will countdown the minutes and automatically switch the cooker to warm when cooking time is up.