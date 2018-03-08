Gadgets: 5 of the best record players

We look at 5 of the best record players

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Bluetooth Turntable, Black, www.johnlewis.com, £89.95

The Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Turntable is perfect for mobilising your music. Wrapped up in a brief-case styled record player, this three-speed Hi-Fi separate can easily be transported from place to place. And with thanks to the built-in stereo speakers you can listen to your music without having to connect to a speaker system.

GPO Memphis Crème, www.gporetro.com, £139.99

The GPO Memphis Record Player is an ideal companion enabling you to record all your Vinyl or CDs onto a USB stick or SD Card. The unit is a fantastic retro styled vinyl players solution for those who enjoy playing music in a range of formats.

Bush Classic Turntable - Teal by Bush, www.argos.co.uk, £19.99

You’ll have your record collection playing in no time with this teal retro styled Bush turntable. Stand-out with the unique suitcase design, featuring a carry handle, so you can pack it up and take it with you. 3 speed control will accommodate all your records and you can listen to them instantly using the built-in speakers.

Caruso Gramophone Music Station, www.smithersofstamford.com, £4,600.00

Smithers of Stamford’s Caruso invites you to take a break, and to hear and see the magic showcased from this retro mid-century design object that plays high quality music.

Caruso Music Hi Fi Sound System is a retro cabinet equipped with the latest generation Hi-Fi sound. This is, without doubt, the best digital music player we have ever heard or seen in years. Please note this listing is for the Oak cabinet with colour gramophone, see drop down box for the Gold plated option with vintage oak.

Teac LPR550USB CD Recorder with Cassette Turntable by Teac, www.amazon.co.uk, £299.00

Drop your record on the three-speed turntable, place a blank audio CD-R or CD-RW in the CD drive and hit record. Transferring your music collection into a digital, portable format couldn’t be simpler. In addition to CD recording, the LP-R550USB has a cassette player/recorder and an AM/FM tuner. A pair of built-in speakers makes it the perfect desktop music system for home or office. The LP-R550USB includes a USB output to connect to a computer. Record albums, CDs radio or cassette to your Mac or Windows software, and add the files to your music library to bring along anywhere.