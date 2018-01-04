Gadgets: 5 of the best alarm clocks

We look at 5 of the best alarm clocks

Akai DAB Portable Retro Alarm Clock Radio, www.tesco.com, £56.65

Listen to your favourite radio stations in retro style with the DAB Retro Radio. Boasting a host of superior modern functionalities complete in effortless style, this radio offers tomorrow’s technology in yesterday’s style. Easy-to-read LED display makes it extremely simple to operate, offering DAB+, DAB band III, FM and PLL radio for a wide range of listening options.

Choose to either power your radio via the mains or alternatively with the 6 x C batteries, so you can take your music with you wherever you go. Complete in a range of stylish, eye-catching colours in 1950’s retro design, there’s a style to suit every type of music lover.

SANDSTROM SDABXCR13 DAB/FM Clock Radio - Black, www.currys.co.uk, £34.99

A built-in alarm function allows you to select a wake-up call from a FM or DAB radio station or just opt for a simple buzz alarm. The infamous snooze function is also there to delay your alarm.

You don’t need to worry about falling asleep and not turning off the radio - a sleep function will do it for you.

Furthermore, an automatic DAB synchronised clock updates the time, even when the device is disconnected.

Lumie Bodyclock Go 75 Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock, www.argos.co.uk, £74.95

Bodyclock is a refreshing way to wake up as its brightening light brings you gently out of sleep. It tells your body to reduce production of sleep hormone melatonin and increase hormones like cortisol to help you get up and go. This provides a fantastic start to the day for sufferers of SAD and is great if you’re not a ‘morning person’.

LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Alarm Clock, www.johnlewis.com, £24.99

There’s nothing like the presence of an Imperial Stormtrooper to drag you from your slumbers! You can be woken by the alarm, then turn over and press the ‘snooze’ button if you’re desperate for a few more Zzz’s.

The LCD has a 12/24 hour display and a backlight to view the time at night. The battery-powered LEGO alarm clock is also supplied with 2x AAA batteries.

Alarm Clock Wake-Up Light, Amazon, £22.99

The wake up light alarm clock comes with SUNRISE & SUNSET MODE. In sunrise mode, wake up light will brighten gradually from 1% to 100% during 30 minutes before the alarm time.