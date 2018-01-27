Fusion bagging global business and hiring staff

A Liversedge business has created new jobs and doubled the size of its premises to keep up with demand from across the world for its unique musical instrument bags.

Fusion, launched in 2008, was formed by four women to solve the problem of how to protect musicians’ instruments and help them travel and tour with ease.

Its 100 different products are sold all over the world with 80% sold outside of the UK.

The £500,000 turnover business’ average online order value is now £135, with online sales jumping by around 25% in 2017 already and increasing further over the recent Christmas period.

Co-founder and director at Fusion, Nicole Szekeres, said: “As we approach our 10th anniversary we are thrilled to take on Sarah Cowley and Jaswinder Bhatt and to open our expanded new premises.

“We worked with a local electrician, carpenter and builder to redevelop our existing warehouse as we knocked through into the neighbouring building.

“Like Fusion, these talented contractors have a commitment to quality and innovation in design and manufacturing.

“They completed the project on time and to budget, and the larger site means we now have all of our business functions under one roof and more room for stock to meet demand from all over the world.”

Bagpipe bags are Fusion’s top selling products across the world, according to Nicole, who added that Fusion’s varied guitar, trombone, ukulele and trumpet bags fill the rest of the firm’s top ten products.

Nicole added: “The world is going crazy for bagpipes right now and we’ve experienced 25% growth in online retail sales this year.”