Furry successful visit to Mars site

Local Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has visited a huge local employer to get a fascinating insight into their work after the firm recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in Birstall.

She also made several furry friends along the way during the visit.

TOUR: Ms Brabin with plant manager Sarah Sordy at the Dentastix line.

Mars Petcare and Treats, who have been on their Birstall site for 30 years and employ 290 people, are a global innovation centre for pet care and treats and have plenty of well-known brands rolling off their high-tech production lines.

As you enter the offices, one thing in particular stands out – the amount of dogs wandering around the office of snoozing listlessly by employee’s desks.

This is because the company actively encourage their employees to bring their pooches to work, and they even have a nature walk on the grounds so people can take their pets for a walk on their breaks.

Ms Brabin was given a guided tour of their operation, which included a peek at the fastest Dentastix production in the world.

During the tour with plant manager Sarah Sordy, Ms Brabin met three ‘employees’ who made an impression in the shape of Peanut, Dexter and Oscar (see attached pictures).

Ms Brabin said: “It is fantastic for Batley and Spen to have an innovative business of such long standing continuing to offer employment opportunities to the local community.

“The passion and dedication of all the people I met at Mars Petcare and Treats really shone through and it was evident that they really care about what they do.

“As a dog-lover myself I know how vital the relationship with your pets can be so it’s great to see a business with this ethos in mind.

“And I was excited to hear about their plans to employ more local people and to continue to make their operation greener.”