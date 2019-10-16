Funeral date for 'gifted' Batley girl, 20, who died in African tragedy

HEARTFELT condolences have flooded in for a north Kirklees student who recently died during a trip to Africa.

Caitlin Cole, 20, who studied biology at the University of York, sadly died after visiting Tanzania as part of a study trip.

Caitlin Cole (far left) during her time studying at Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form

Ms Cole’s former schools paid tributes describing the 20-year-old as a “gifted scientist”, who had a “passion for conservation and ecology”.

A represenative from St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Dewsbury, said: “She was a superb student, a gifted scientist and always gave her all in everything she did.”

Ms Cole’s parents Nick and Colette Cole described her as a “precious and much loved daughter”.

In 2015, Miss Cole studied at Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form and two years later started studying at the University of York.

Caitlin Cole (far left) during an event at Heckmondwike Grammar School

Heckmondwike Grammar School headteacher, Peter Roberts said: “Caitlin was a model student, extoling the values of working hard and the whole school community passes its deepest sympathies to Caitlin’s family and friends.”

Professor Jennifer Potts, from the University of York, said: “Everyone in the department is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Caitlin.

“From the outset Caitlin proved herself to be bright and engaged.

“Caitlin’s passion for conservation and ecology grew and developed during her studies, galvanised by a field trip to Portugal, where she was an active member of the group.”

A coronor from Bradford will look into evidence to decide if a follow-up inquest is needed as details on her death remain unknown.

A Requiem Mass is to be held at St Anne’s Cathedral, in Leeds, on October 24 at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Birstall Churchyard.

Her parents request donations to be made in lieu of flowers.