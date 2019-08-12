Fun for all the family in store at this year’s Mirfield Show

This year’s Mirfield Show will feature a strongest man competition, a gun dog demonstration and horse stunt team Les Amis Donno.

Fifty competitors from across the UK will take part in Mirfield Show’s first strongest man competition. They will demonstrate beer keg toss and dead lift, quad bike pressing and car rolling. The highlight of the contest will be a

record breaking attempt to 4pm in the main arena. The competition will start at 10am.

Kirkbourn Gun Dogs will be demonstrating the art of gun dog training and Darren Kirk will be explaining why his are trained to such a high standard.

Les Amis Donno will perform their to rip-roaring ‘Cactus Djake’ western shows with man, horse and dog all working together.

Mirfield Show’s theme this year is transport, which will be embraced in the competitions marquee, where there will be go kart building with a prize of £50 and a free MOT.

As always the event will have a live music stage, a fun dog show, a Made in Yorkshire Marquee and many more attractions.

Jonathan Evans, Show Chairman says “We pride ourselves in providing an action packed family day out at a very affordable price, Only adults have to pay to attend the show, accompanied children under 16 have free entry. And at £4 for an advance ticket, I call that very good value.

“The show would be nothing without our hard-working volunteers. The committee work throughout the year to bring the show together on the special day. To keep our 10,000-plus visitors happy on show day, we are always on the look-out for volunteers to come along help out over show weekend. If you fancy yourself a fun ‘meeter and greeter’ or are handy at putting up a gazebo, get in touch as we may have just the position for you. For more details, get in touch at volunteers@mirfieldshow.com.”

Advanced tickets are available up to Wednesday, August 14 from www.mirfieldshow.com and some local shops in Mirfield – Ramsden’s, Millie and Bertie’s, Rhubarb and Ginger and Perfections on Old Bank Road.

Tickets on the day at the showground will be £6.

The committee reserve the right to alter or amend the programme if necessary.

Running order

10:30 Stalls and Attractions Open

10:30 Music Stage Open

MAIN RING

08:30 Horse & Pony Competition

11:15 Pass Wide and Slow Demonstration

11:50 ATC Marching Band

12:00 Welcome Speech

12:10 Cactus Djakes Western Extravaganza

12:50 Children’s Fancy Dress Competition

13:00 Sutton School of Performing Arts

13:20 Kirkbourne Gun Dogs

13:50 Cactus Djakes Western Extravaganza

14:30 Katie Philpott Dancers

14:50 Kirkbourne Gun Dogs

15:20 Go Cart Race

15:50 ATC Marching Band

16:00 Strongman Record Breaker Challenge

BAND TENT

11.30 Grange Moor Brass Band

13.00 Grange Moor Brass Band

14.30 Grange Moor Brass Band

COMPETITIONS

Marquee

07:30 Domestic exhibits; Children’s Exhibits Open

07:30 Flower & Vegetable Exhibit Entries Open

09:45 Exhibit Judging Begins

14:00 Presentations for Domestic, Flower &amp; Veg, Creative Writing,

Scarecrows, Fancy Dress.

Presidents Lawn

14:00 Baby Show

CHILDREN’S RING

10:30 Showground Treasure Hunt

11:30 Welly Wanging

12:00 Traditional Family Fun Races

13:00 Flat Cap Throwing

13.30 Hula Hoop Competition

14:00 Banana Eating Contest

14:30 Parent Race

DOG RING

11:30 Fun Dog Show begins

12:45 Fancy Dress Pooch Parade