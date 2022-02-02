More than 50 mourning Hell's Angels arrive at Dewsbury Moor Cemetery today for the burial of the man they called "Jesus". 6 August 1975

From the archives: Old photos of Dewsbury

Looking back through the years.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:52 am

Looking at old pictures of Dewsbury like these, gives us some idea of how Dewsbury has changed over the years.

1. 10 March 1972

Dewsbury market place and shops, 10 March 1972

2. 27 November 1987

The chance to see a spectacular view of the heavens through a powerful telescope was offered to the public by members of the Batley and Spenborough Astronomical Society. Star gazers Mr Charles Cross and Neil Powell, 14, from Dewsbury are pictured with the telescope in the observatory at Wilton Park, Batley.

3. 5 October 1967

Sir Alfred Broughton and his wife Joyce (nee Denton). Wedding at Spen Valley Register Office, Dewsbury.

4. 18 February 1991

Fire damaged buildings at Ravensthorpe Railway Station near Dewsbury.

