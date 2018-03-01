Free faith awareness session

Senior managers from Stonewater Sheltered Housing, as well as PCSOs from the Batley and Spen and Dewsbury and Mirfield NPTs, along with Gary Widdop who is the new community worker from the Dewsbury Moor Big Local project, were all at the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque on Pilgrim Avenue in Dewsbury last week.

They met up with community leader Haji Mohammad Shabbir while attending a cultural awareness session around understanding the Islamic faith.

Along with a guided tour of the mosque, they were thrilled to see the ‘Our Shared History, Our Shared Heritage’ exhibition featuring Muslim soldiers who fought on Britain’s side during the First World War, and to take part in an interactive training programme on understanding local Muslim culture.

Certificates were presented to everyone at the end of the session.

A tasty Indian cuisine of Biryani rice was also served by the Pilgrim Avenue place of worship to all participants.

Mr Widdop said: “I learned some interesting facts about the common similarities that exist between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. They are known as the three Abrahamic sister religions because their followers believe in the same one Lord.

“Traditional Judeo-Christian culture is much the same as traditional Muslim culture.

“The session gave me an amazing insight on our Muslim communities. This cultural insight will help me whenever I am likely to be out on the streets visiting local people in their neighbourhoods.”

The cultural awareness session was organised as a free event by the Kirklees Faith Network initiative, working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police, the Dewsbury Moor Big Local project and the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque.