Foundation helps Sean’s new start

A recovering addict who has previously been homeless has secured employment at The John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield thanks to support from a charity established by Cleckheaton based HR and employment law firm Howarths.

Sean Swindells has secured a role with catering contractor Kudos and will be based at The John Smith’s Stadium.

The role was secured by The Howarth Foundation on behalf of Mr Swindells after he was introduced to the charity by Leeds-based Growing Rooms.

Natalie Wells, client development manager at The Howarth Foundation, said: “Sean is now eight months clean and following a recovery programme based in Halifax called Alpha.

“He has shown great dedication to his recovery, completing a work skills course via Blueapple Training in Leeds and progressing to customer service and retail qualifications.”

Andy Howarth, chairman at The Howarth Foundation, said: “Our programme sees us working with a host of partner businesses across Leeds and Kirklees to provide skills training, work experience and employment opportunities to individuals who have been identified as ready to re-enter full or part-time employment following a period of homelessness.

“Securing paid work or skills training is vitally important to recovering addicts, as it helps them move away from benefits, start contributing to society once again.”

Mr Swindells said: “The Howarth Foundation has made me feel valued again and given me the confidence and hope to help turn my life around.

“Without Andy and Natalie’s help, I wouldn’t have had the chance of such an amazing opportunity to get my foot on the employment ladder and start a career doing something I have a passion for.”