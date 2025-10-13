A former beauty salon in Batley town centre can now be converted into a restaurant, following the approval of a planning application.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application related to the Textile Chambers on Hick Lane, in between The Taproom and the Grade II listed Wetherspoons (The Union Rooms).

The Victorian sandstone building was last used as a beauty salon, but has been vacant since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the applicant SNA Investments Ltd has received permission to convert it into a restaurant, with the existing raised area at the back of the building extended, and a porta cabin storage facility, with timber cladding, erected at the side.

The vacant property is located on Hick Lane, in between The Taproom and The Union Rooms pubs. Picture: Google

Planning officers said the porta cabin would not be visible from the front of the building or from Hick Lane, Wellington Street, or Commercial Street.

The council’s Conservation and Design team had no objections to the proposal on the basis that it would be “bringing a vacant building back into use and as the external works would be minimal.”

A two-bedroom flat on the first floor is also included as part of the proposals, which will feature a kitchen/lounge, office, bathroom and store room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the restaurant, five full time and three part time employees were suggested as part of the application, as well as the opening hours of 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

A public consultation period ran from February 11 to March 18, from which no representations were received.

The application was received by the council on January 21, and a decision published on September 22.