Food bank work hailed by crime commissioner

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, paid a timely visit to a Dewsbury-based food bank in the build-up to the festive period.

Mr Burns-Williamson went to Kirklees charity, Fusion Housing in Dewsbury, as part of a visit to the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The visit followed a joint donation from the commissioner and the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, of nearly £50,000 to foodbanks across West Yorkshire.

The donation was made to the Yorkshire Food Poverty Network with monies from the Police Property Act Fund which is created from the sale of recovered stolen property where the owners are not known and cannot be traced.

The West Yorkshire Food Poverty Network is made up of five smaller food networks that cover each district of West Yorkshire. The Network ensures all five areas are working together to bring about a coordinated approach to tackling food poverty.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “It’s a very sad fact that food banks are needed across our districts, especially at this time of the year, and I was pleased to be able to provide some assistance with the joint donation.

“Fusion Housing and The Welcome Centre are two great examples of the fantastic on-going work across West Yorkshire to tackle food poverty, helping to ease the pressure on our communities in what can be very challenging times.

“I saw the difference these projects are making as well as the lengths they go to provide support people to make the most of their services. I want to put on record my thanks to staff and volunteers, both at the projects in Kirklees, and across the county working to support those in need this Christmas.”