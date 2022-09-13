Five people hurt and air ambulance called after crash in Wyke
Five people were injured in a crash in Wyke last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 6:51 am
The two-vehicle crash happened on Whitehall Road at 7.33pm and saw the air ambulance called to help.
Four of the people hurt were in one car, the other in another vehicle.
There were three other people who were able to get out of the vehicles without the help of emergency services.
The severity of injuries is not yet known.
Firefighters from Cleckheaton, Odsal and Rastrick and a technical rescue unit were called to help.