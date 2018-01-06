Five leaders join Spen’s Scout units

Spen Valley District Scouts have welcomed five new Adult Volunteer Leaders into the popular movement.

Linda Holroyd, Danny Wells, and Amy Turnbull were invested as leaders of the Dreadnought Explorer Scout Unit along with James Moran and Kai Holden who were also invested as leaders of the Vanguard Explorer Scout Unit.

The investiture was conducted by the District Commissioner for Scouts David Sowden.

The Scout Association in Spen Valley District has seen a growth in membership of 14.2%, but this success brings its own problems.

A spokesman for the Scout Association said: “While the rise in membership is fantastic news, we are in the unfortunate situation where we are having to turn young people away.

“We are having to deny them the opportunities and adventures that Scouting can provide due the fact that, in nearly every case, each of the nine Scout groups in the area cannot find sufficient adult volunteers willing to take on leadership roles.

“We have waiting lists in at least five of our groups, with a minimum 12-month wait, especially in the Beaver Section (6 to 8 years) and in the Cub Section (8 to 10.5 years).

“We desperately need new leaders in all sections.

“Could you give some of your spare time to join this team of dedicated volunteers?

“Do you have Life Skills which you could share with our Young People?

“Were you a member of Scouting in your past? Did You learn those skills that you could pass on to others?

“If the answer is ‘yes’ then please contact your local Scout group or contact us via our website at www.spenvalley.org.uk.

“You will be fully supported and in-service training will be provided by our experienced leaders.”