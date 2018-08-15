Fishtank agency breathes new life into Mirfield Show

The annual Mirfield Show has received an exciting design update thanks to a new partnership with Yorkshire digital marketing agency, Fishtank.

The Mirfield-based agency was tasked with the design and build of a new digital platform and creation of supporting marketing material, including social media assets and a theme park style map guide for the annual agricultural and family fun day which takes place next Sunday (19th August).

The dynamic and interactive website features a countdown clock, integrated social media feeds and online ticketing, and has been designed to give the not-for-profit event a new lease of life within the online space, communicating the ongoing appeal of the fun day out which was founded in 1945 and regularly attracts in excess of 8,000 people.

Fishtank Managing Director, Damien Fisher, said: “The Mirfield Show is a must-visit event which has been a staple of the local area for more than 70 years. As a local business we were thrilled to employ our creativity and digital expertise to give the brand the recognition that it deserves.

“The website is dynamic and interactive – just like the event itself – and the supporting materials have been crafted to extend this positioning into its printed marketing materials. It is a great honour to be able to contribute to the ongoing success of the show and we look forward to a working with the Mirfield Agricultural Show Society on a long-term basis.

Karen Bullivant, from the Mirfield Agricultural Show Society, said: “Since the Mirfield Show’s rebirth in 1995, it has grown steadily and annually attracts more than 8,000 visitors. We have had a website for quite a number of years, in various guises, but we knew last year that we needed a radical revamp.

“Fishtank has brought the website bang up to date and also led on the wider aspect of our marketing and design needs. Their work has been first class and their friendly and approachable team worked seamlessly with us throughout the whole process.

“We are very proud of our website and marketing material for this year’s show and thanks to the success of this working relationship, Damien is now part of our team of volunteers. I hope he gets as big a buzz as I did with my first show in 1998!”