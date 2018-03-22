First time yoga class at centre

Older people in Kirklees recently tried yoga for the first time at Batley Old People’s Centre.

The free class was led by local yoga teacher Kelly Thistlethwaite (Yorkshire Yogi) and was part of the First Time for Everything programme.

The scheme is designed by Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people in Kirklees (and across the UK) an opportunity to try something new for free on their doorstep. Staying active and social have been proven to be important to keeping fit and well in older age.

Amanda Stirling, community buildings development worker for Royal Voluntary Service in Kirklees, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many local people enjoying our First Time for Everything activities, including new members who haven’t been to Batley Old People’s Centre before.

“Thanks to funding from Prudential, we have lots more exciting events coming up and hope that even more older people, their carers and families will come along.

“It’s never too late to try something for the first time.”

Heather Kennett, a service user from Hartshead, attended the yoga class.

She said: “I really enjoyed today. I’m sure it’s done me good. I’d love to do it weekly.”

Eleanor Turner, head of corporate responsibility at Prudential, said: “First Time for Everything has had a significant impact in the communities where it’s already run.

“We delighted to be supporting Royal Voluntary Service for a second year. We hope that even more older people will enjoy trying First Time for Everything activities at Batley Old People’s Centre in 2018.” The next First Time for Everything event at Batley Old People’s Centre takes place next Tuesday (27 March) between 1.30pm to 3.30pm.