First jobs fair hailed a success

Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton, celebrated the success of her first Jobs, Careers and Apprenticeships Fair, held on Friday 26 January.

Hosted at Dewsbury Jobcentre Plus, the event was attended by more than 300 people, as well as representatives from both local and national businesses and organisations.

Paula Sherriff said afterwards: “I would like to thank all who attended the first jobs fair, both those looking for work and the organisations and businesses who came to show off their vacancies.

“I am committed to bringing more jobs and opportunities to our town.”