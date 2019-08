Firefighters tackled a house fire in Dewsbury after the blaze spread from the garden.

The incident happened on Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, at 5.54pm on August 18.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a fire in garden spread to the house and five per cent of the roof was involved in the fire>

Crews used four breathinbg apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Two pumps Dewsbury and one from Mirfield attended.