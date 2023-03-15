Firefighters remain at scene of Cleckheaton textile factory blaze into early hours of the morning
Firefighters sent to tackle a large fire at a textile recycling warehouse in Liversedge were still on the scene at 4am.
Scores of firefighters from across West Yorkshire were deployed to a huge blaze in Millbridge.
The fire started at around 7pm on Tuesday evening.
Twelve crews and three aerial ladder appliances have been called to the warehouse fire on Wormald Street.
Firefighters from Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Morley, Rastrick, Odsal, Huddersfield, Bradford, Ossett, Hunslet and Leeds were called out.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned residents to keep doors and windows closed.
A spokesman said: “Due to the large amount of emergency vehicles at the incident please avoid the area where possible.”
At 11.30am last night the service said the fire was under control with crews being scaled back.
Five fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform will remain at the incident.
The incident was still ongoing a 3.45am with three pumps and one aerial appliance at the scene.