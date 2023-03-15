Scores of firefighters from across West Yorkshire were deployed to a huge blaze in Millbridge.

The fire started at around 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve crews and three aerial ladder appliances have been called to the warehouse fire on Wormald Street.

The scene of the fire on Wednesday morning

Firefighters from Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Morley, Rastrick, Odsal, Huddersfield, Bradford, Ossett, Hunslet and Leeds were called out.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned residents to keep doors and windows closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Due to the large amount of emergency vehicles at the incident please avoid the area where possible.”

At 11.30am last night the service said the fire was under control with crews being scaled back.

Firefighters were still at the scene

Five fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform will remain at the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad