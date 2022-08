Fire at Royds Park in Cleckheaton.

The crew was called out at 2.43pm after a grass fire broke out in the park, on New Street.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 2.43pm to reports of a grass fire at New Street in Rawfolds.

“We sent one pump from Cleckheaton.

“The grass fire was approximately 50 metres x 40 metres and crews used a jet and beaters to extinguish it.