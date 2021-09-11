Fire investigators try to find out what caused mill blaze in Dewsbury

Plumes of smoke could be seen from the fire in Savile Town

At the peak of the blaze, there were 12 fire engines along with specialist units at the incident at an industrial unit on Mill Street East in Savile Town.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions which police said they believed could be gas cylinders exploding.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning: "We still have two fire engines at the incident on Mill St and they will remain through the morning.

"Crews are now damping down.

"Our fire investigation team are on scene today looking into the cause.

"Thanks to everyone for their support during the incident."

Police said they were called to the fire at 4.49pm yesterday and that Mill Street East was evacuated.

Mill Street East and Warren Street were closed and people living nearby and in Chickenley and Earlsheaton were being advised to keep their windows closed.