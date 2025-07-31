Fire incident in Dewsbury: Crews tackle blaze at Auto Well Motor Factors in Dewsbury

By Catherine Gannon
Published 31st Jul 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 08:28 BST
Crews were called to Auto Well Motor Factors on Lock Street in Dewsbury yesterday evening (Wednesday) to a report of a fire.

The report was made at 6.41pm, and six crews plus an aerial ladder tackled the building fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

