Fire in Liversedge: Crews from three fire stations attended to tackle a scrap yard fire
Firefighters were called to tackle a scrap yard fire in Liversedge yesterday (Monday).
Teams were alerted at 5.54pm on June 3, with crews from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Mirfield were all deployed to put the flames out.
Four large jets were used to extinguish the fire on Headlands Road.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.