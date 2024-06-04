Fire in Liversedge: Crews from three fire stations attended to tackle a scrap yard fire

Teams were alerted at 5.54pm on June 3, with crews from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Mirfield were all deployed to put the flames out.

Firefighters were called to tackle a scrap yard fire in Liversedge yesterday (Monday).

Teams were alerted at 5.54pm on June 3, with crews from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Mirfield were all deployed to put the flames out.

Four large jets were used to extinguish the fire on Headlands Road.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...