Fire in Dewsbury: Crews from two fire stations tackled a house fire in Dewsbury
Fire crews were called to tackle a house fire in Dewsbury yesterday (Sunday).
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a terraced property on Stonehyrst Avenue, Dewsbury with crews from
Dewsbury and Cleckheaton Fire Station in attendance.
Two floors were fully involved in fire.
Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fans were used to extinguish the fire and clear smoke.
A fire investigation officer also attended the incident.
If you see a fire in progress, please call 999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.