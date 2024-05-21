Fire in Dewsbury: Crews from two fire stations attended to tackle a house fire in Dewsbury Moor
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a semi-detached property on Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor with three fire engines in attendance.
Crews were alerted to the incident at 9.32am on May 20.
The fire was confined to the living room and two fire engines from Dewsbury and one from Mirfield attended.
One adult female was rescued by Fire Service personnel and left in care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.
Smoke alarms had set off in the property.
If you see a fire in progress, please call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, please visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at www.westyorksfire.gov.uk.
