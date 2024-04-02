Fire in Dewsbury: Crews from six fire stations attended to tackle a derelict building fire in Dewsbury
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a derelict building on fire on Birkdale Road, Dewsbury.
Fire was in upper floors and roof of derelict building and crews used two aerial appliances, four large jets, one hose reel and one ground monitor to extinguish the fire.
Teams were alerted at 10.51pm on April 1, with crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Morley, Hunslet, Wakefield and Rastrick all deployed to put the flames out.
There were no persons involved in the incident.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.