Fire in Dewsbury: Crews from six fire stations attended to tackle a derelict building fire in Dewsbury

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in Dewsbury last night (Monday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 08:37 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 08:55 BST
Crews from six fire stations attended to tackle a derelict building fire in DewsburyCrews from six fire stations attended to tackle a derelict building fire in Dewsbury
Crews from six fire stations attended to tackle a derelict building fire in Dewsbury

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a derelict building on fire on Birkdale Road, Dewsbury.

Fire was in upper floors and roof of derelict building and crews used two aerial appliances, four large jets, one hose reel and one ground monitor to extinguish the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teams were alerted at 10.51pm on April 1, with crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Morley, Hunslet, Wakefield and Rastrick all deployed to put the flames out.

There were no persons involved in the incident.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

Related topics:FireDewsburyWakefield