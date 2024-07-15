Fire in Batley: Firefighters called to tackle chip pan fire at flat in Batley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in Batley yesterday (Sunday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a flat at Corfe Close, Batley at 2.38am involving a chip pan.

Crews from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton Fire Stations were in attendance.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

One casualty at the property was given oxygen therapy by fire crews before being taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke.

Smoke detectors were fitted and working at the time of the incident.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk