Fire crews remain at scene after major fire at industrial estate in Dewsbury

At its height, more than 100 firefighters from around West Yorkshire were called to tackle the fire, which broke out at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate, Low Mill Lane, Ravensthorpe, shortly after 11pm on Friday night.

The fire involved heavy machinery and stacks of scrap metal.

Residents and businesses in the area are still being advised to keep all doors and windows closed due to smoke in the vicinity.

Firefighters at Ravensthorpe Industrial estate, Dewsbury