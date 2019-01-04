Fears for welfare of missing Dewsbury teenager Yasmin Higgins

A search has been launched for a West Yorkshire teenager after she was reported missing.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for help to find Yasmin Higgins, 17, from Dewsbury, who was last seen late on New Year's Eve.

A police spokesman said: "The 17-year-old is described as white, slim and as having very long straight black hair, brown eyes and a lip piercing.

"She was last seen wearing clothing which included black trousers and a black jacket.

"The teenager has links to Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Cheshire and enquiries are underway to locate her."

"Officers are concerned for her wellbeing and would ask Yasmin or anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing police log number 2496 of January 1.