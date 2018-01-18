Extra free dental clinic returns to Dewsbury this Saturday

People in Dewsbury who are finding it difficult to access dental care have another opportunity to receive free, pain-relieving treatment.

Dental charity Dentaid is bringing its mobile dental unit to Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday, January 20, from 10am to 4pm.

People who are suffering from toothache and are not able to access NHS dental care will be able to turn up and receive free treatment including extractions and fillings.

When the mobile unit last visited Dewsbury in September 2017, 304 people were seen by the team of volunteer dental professionals during 11 clinics held in schools, community centres and the town hall.

The team extracted 192 painful teeth and many more patients had fillings, fluoride varnish treatments and oral health advice.

However, Dentaid is aware there are still many people who require dental treatment but find it difficult to register with NHS services in Dewsbury.

After a busy few weeks providing dental care for homeless and vulnerable people in Blackpool and Leeds and a special session for autistic children at Sensory World in Dewsbury, the mobile dental unit is back for an extra clinic led by Nick O’ Donovan from Dewsbury Dental Centre.

“The beauty of the mobile dental unit is that we can take a dental service where it is needed most and we’re expecting a busy clinic on a Saturday in the centre of Dewsbury,” said Dentaid CEO Andrew Evans.

“We understand there are many reasons why people might not be able to access dental treatment and we want to help people out of immediate pain before offering them advice about accessing regular dental care.

“We are very grateful to The Dewsbury and Mirfield District Committee and Kirklees Council for enabling us to bring the mobile dental unit to the area and the volunteer dental professionals who are helping people in their community who have been suffering dental pain.”