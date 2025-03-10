Yorkshire Water report finding "one of the largest" items in a Dewsbury sewer
Staff at Yorkshire Water removed part of an extension ladder from the sewage network before it could cause a “severe blockage.”
Yorkshire Water has warned against disposing of unwanted items in sewers.
Matthew Hughes, regional operations manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our teams clear blockages in our network every day and have seen all manner of unsuitable items – from Stanley knives to boots, but an extension ladder is definitely one of the largest items we’ve removed.
“It’s important that people realise that there are consequences to using manholes as bins to throw away unwanted items.
“All we want in the network is the three Ps – pee, poo and toilet paper, anything else causes serious problems and blockages which will cause sewage to back up into neighbouring properties.”