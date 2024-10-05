Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roberttown In Bloom have been celebrating yet more success at this year’s Yorkshire In Bloom awards.

The voluntary group was crowned as the best village in the region for 2024 for the second year running at the prestigious ceremony, with their entry receiving a gold standard.

Chairperson Louise Hardy was named as the Yorkshire In Bloom 2024 Community Champion, while the group was also recognised for its 60 Years of Britain in Bloom display.

And this year’s stunning success, according to Louise, stands Roberttown In Bloom in good stead for the upcoming Britain In Bloom awards.

“It was brilliant,” said Louise, one of the founder members of the group, which was established in 2019. “They said such lovely things. It was so nice. It was great. We did not expect to sweep the table for a second year.

“We were getting a little bit embarrassed about our name being called out! It is just well deserved for the whole team and for everybody that has helped us on our way this year.

“And we still have the big event in three weeks. There was nothing different to Britain In Bloom so we are truly, truly hoping that we at least get a gold.

“Hopefully it is a great precursor to what might come. It is so exciting.”

Yorkshire In Bloom judges said: “Roberttown is a beautiful West Yorkshire village steeped with fascinating history and with the fantastic work of the bloom group, they are well on their way to creating more history and legacy by making the village a beautiful and inclusive place for residents and visitors alike to enjoy."

“Roberttown is a beautiful West Yorkshire village steeped with fascinating history and with the fantastic work of the bloom group, they are well on their way to creating more history and legacy by making the village a beautiful and inclusive place for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

“Louise and the team have done an unbelievable job of getting so many people, businesses, schools, the council and the local MP on board to create a really vibrant, thriving community.

“This is evident in all areas as the village is immaculately clean, with many residents taking pride in their own gardens and businesses alike, in addition to the work which the bloom group do.”

The positive assessment went on: “Environmental footprint, wildlife promotion and sustainability is at the heart of the group's goals, with many well placed bug hotels, bird boxes for many different types of species, bat boxes, wildflower meadows, tree planting and water conservation.

“New for 2024 was a garden created at Noddy Pit Lane, a fantastic restoration of the elderly residents’ home and a lovely display to celebrate Britain in Bloom’s 60th Anniversary, showing the group’s desire to continue to get better and better each year and create a WOW factor.”

Despite the group only being formed five years ago, this is the third consecutive year of success for the band of volunteers who were named as Yorkshire’s best newcomers in 2022.

Describing what it means to be a part of, Louse said: “When we set this up, we had a clear vision and that was that we were going to make Roberttown that much more special for years to come by adding in this sprinkle of bloom magic. It just takes a small group of you to get together.

“We have been praised for being a community within a community. That’s the way to describe us.

“We have made so much progress in such a short time to make Roberttown In Bloom just that little bit more special.

“We are hoping that will be evident when we go to the next awards.”