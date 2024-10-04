Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer gardening group “has transformed Mirfield into a greener, more vibrant town” after another successful year at the Yorkshire In Bloom awards.

Mirfield In Bloom has been crowned the best large town in the region for the third year in a row, while also receiving gold status.

Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School and Church House Pre-School were also recognised at the prestigious ceremony, while Mirfield-based business Camira Fabrics claimed a silver gilt award.

Neighbourhood duo the Mirfield Heritage Site and St Mary's were rewarded too with an outstanding grading.

Judges commented on the town’s bloomers: “Mirfield in Bloom has transformed numerous areas in the town with vibrant floral displays with a mixture of annual bedding and perennials, promoting sustainable gardening.

“Installation of hanging baskets, planters, and flower beds in the town centre brighten up the main streets with a well thought out colour scheme and plant choice and quality, giving the maximum effect interplanted with sustainable perennials for all year-round colour, all well maintained.

“It was good to see the local businesses involved with promoting Mirfield in Bloom with window displays and funding planters outside their shops.”

The feedback continued: “Mirfield in Bloom exemplifies the positive impact of community-led environmental initiatives. Through its dedication to beautification, sustainability, and community involvement, it has transformed Mirfield into a greener, more vibrant town.

“As it continues to grow and evolve, Mirfield in Bloom will undoubtedly inspire other communities and volunteers to embark towards environmental stewardship and community enhancement.

“Well done on all the great work you all have undertaken.”

Christine Sykes, secretary of Mirfield in Bloom, added: “Our aim, since inception in November 2017, is to make Mirfield a nicer place to live.

“And, judging by the positive comments that we receive, I wouldn't be bragging if I said that we have achieved that.

“Our success in the Yorkshire in Bloom competitions is a bonus. However, Mirfield in Bloom is not just flowers. We arrange three litter picks per year, and dread to think what our town would be like if we didn't.

“As we enter our eighth year we are looking to do new things to develop growing for birds, bees, butterflies and beasts.”