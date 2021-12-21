Work to prevent flooding in Dewsbury and Mirfield could begin in 2024

Coun Martyn Bolt and Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood with representatives from the Environment Agency

Mr Eastwood and Mirfield Councillor Martyn Bolt met with representatives from the Environment Agency last week to discuss flood mitigation in the two areas.

To ensure that the Environment Agency (EA) had the best possible understanding of flood risk in the area, Mr Eastwood last year appealed to residents to send him photos and videos of the 2020 Storm Ciara floods.

These photos and videos were then given to the EA to help with its feasibility study into all matters relating to river flooding in Ravensthorpe and Mirfield.

It has been confirmed that the EA has now done its feasibility study and that work is going forward to develop schemes for flood mitigation.

At present, it is hoped that schemes will begin as early as 2024.

The EA confirmed that schemes suggested by Mr Eastwood and Coun Bolt, such as holding back floodwater outside Mirfield, are already in its project planning.

Mr Eastwood said: “I am pleased to see progress and look forward to working with residents, the Environment Agency and local businesses to bring this scheme to completion.”