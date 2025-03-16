Kirklees councillors have been hearing how plans for 4,000 new homes in Dewsbury are progressing.

Dewsbury Riverside is the largest of Kirklees Local Plan’s housing allocations and, as well as the thousands of homes, will include community infrastructure and open spaces.

The council owns just under 20 per cent of the site, including a key point of access.

At a recent council meeting, councillors were told the authority is still looking to secure a master developer partner and move forward with required property acquisitions so that the project can progress.

Planning permission was granted for the main access road for the development and the first 350 homes in August 2023, with these expected to be finished by 2030.

In November 2023, cabinet gave the go-ahead for the council to enter into legal agreements with Network Rail and Homes England, and carry out work to appoint a master developer.

Work on the highways is ongoing to establish the impact the development would have on the road network and legal advice commissioned for some elements of the scheme.

Other schemes highlighted at the meeting included the Dewsbury community that is gradually being created around the area of Daisy Hill.

Kenmore Drive in Cleckheaton and St Paul’s in Mirfield were raised as examples of specialist housing for adults with additional needs.

Another development at Soothill in Batley will have 319 homes when complete, with at least 112 to be affordable.

