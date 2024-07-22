Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees Council has been told it can move a Dewsbury landmark despite some residents describing its proposed new home as a “no-go” area.

The bandstand which has sat in the Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway in Dewsbury for more than a decade will be relocated to Crow Nest Park as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint project in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area around the town hall.

The park was named as a potential location for the bandstand earlier in the year, being considered especially suitable as it has a purpose-built raised platform after housing its own bandstand until the 1960s.

Now the council has the go-ahead, the re-location can take place, with the stand likely to take on a “more historic” colour like dark green and gold, or red.

The bandstand in Dewsbury town centre.

The council says some of the benefits of the plan will be the preservation of the bandstand, bringing a new focal point to the historic park and making use of vacant space.

However, the move goes against the wishes of some locals, with one writing in objection: “I fail to see how this proposal makes any sense.

"There are no acceptable toilet facilities, seating arrangements or refreshment venues near to the proposed location.

"In addition, the park is a no-go area for many people, due to antisocial behaviour.

“Now that the ill-thought-out town centre park has been approved, surely it would make more sense to leave the bandstand in-situ, or relocate it within the town centre park, and where toilets, seating and refreshment facilities already exist.”

Another commented: “My objection is this money could be better spent in maintaining or repairing existing graded buildings that would provide a wider use for the people of Kirklees.

"One example is the current state of Cleckheaton town hall that, if repaired, would provide an excellent facility for bands and other public events.”

Among the other plans for the area around Dewsbury Town Hall is the construction of a new public space that will initially cover Longcauseway, Wakefield Old Road and Town Hall Way. This will come with greenery, seating and an amphitheatre, as a centrepiece.

Kirklees Council also proposes changes for parking and pedestrianisation, with more accessible parking spaces close to the civic buildings and town centre shops set to be brought in.