Birstall tip will close for good, councillors have decided.

Despite objections from residents and ward councillors alike, the final decision has been made at a meeting of Kirklees Council’s cabinet.

Kirklees Council has also agreed to slash opening hours at two other sites.

Birstall’s tip will shut from late autumn or winter, while Meltham’s tip will open from Wednesday to Sunday and will no longer be open on Mondays and Tueadays; and Upper Cumberworth’s tip will operate from Friday to Tuesday, and will no longer operate on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

All three Birstall and Birkenshaw ward councillors were in attendance at yesterday’s cabinet meeting, making their strong opposition to the plans known.

Among them was Josh Sheard (Con), who said: “Nab Lane is a facility that has served our community diligently and has become an integral part of how we manage waste responsibly.

"It’s astonishing that we even need to debate this issue when thousands of residents signed a petition to keep this centre open.”

Councillor Sheard spoke of the negative environmental impacts the closure would have on residents, which he and others felt contradicted the council’s green agenda, from the increased distances people would have to travel to their nearest alternative site at Dewsbury’s Weaving Lane.

He also spoke of his concerns that the decision would lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

“Time and time again Birstall and Birkenshaw and the wider North Kirklees community has found itself in this exact position – where this cabinet is proposing to threaten our community facilities with closure and where basic needs like waste and recycling facilities are being torn away from us. All yet, while Huddersfield is being pumped with millions of pounds,” he said.

Cabinet member for Environment and Highways, Coun Munir Ahmed, reiterated the importance of not only making a saving of around £200,000 but of the health and safety of the public, which he said was one of the reasons the Nab Lane site is “not fit” going forward.

Speaking on the matter of fly-tipping, he urged councillors to “work with us” in reporting the issue to the council.

He said: “We have to make difficult decisions in the current financial climate but this proposal still leaves Birstall and Birkenshaw residents with the industry-recommended journey time to their nearest HWRC.

"The closure of Nab Lane will also put Kirklees at a level of service comparable to that of Leeds, Bradford, and Wakefield when comparing density of provision.

“With the tip at Nab Lane needing major modernisation and investment over the coming years, this is one of many cost-saving measures being implemented across the council, as set out in the annual budget earlier this year.”

The plans for the tips had continuously been met with objection from members of the public and elected representatives since being announced in August.

Petitions were launched and the decision successfully ‘called in’ for further scrutiny amid criticisms of a lack of consultation and concern that only a limited number of options had been considered.