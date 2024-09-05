Kirklees Council has been urged to reconsider its contentious decision to close Birstall tip and slash the opening hours at two other sites.

The council’s Conservative group has successfully ‘called-in’ the decision which will now be examined next Tuesday (September 10) at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Climate Change Scrutiny Panel.

The group has criticised several aspects of the plans including the absence of a consultation with members of the public and ward councillors, a lack of openness and a lack of detail around other options that have been considered.

The council previously said it didn’t have plans to go back on its decision to close Birstall tip and reduce the opening hours at the Meltham and Upper Cumberworth sites. However, it may not have a choice depending on next week’s outcome.

Councillor Josh Sheard, who represents Birstall and Birkenshaw, has launched a petition against the tip closure plan

The panel will have to settle on one of three options – to take no further action, to refer the issue back to the executive director with a recommendation for amendment, or send it to full council if it contradicts the council’s budget or any previously agreed council policy.

If the decision goes ahead as planned, the household waste recycling centre (HWRC) at Nab Lane in Birstall will be closing for good in late Autumn.

The HWRCs at Meltham’s Bent Ley Road and Bromley Farm at Upper Cumberworth will open for five days rather than seven, as is the case at present.

The plans have caused upset among the community, with concerns the changes will lead to an increase in fly-tipping, and residents having to make long journeys to get to their nearest alternative site.

Two petitions launched in objection by Coun Josh Sheard (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) and Coun Donna Bellamy (Con, Holme Valley North) have racked up thousands of signatures between them.

Coun Sheard wrote: “Fly-tipping is already a significant issue in our area, and closing this recycling centre will only exacerbate the problem, leading to increased illegal dumping and environmental degradation.

“This closure is yet another example of the council’s continued targeting of North Kirklees and Birstall, areas which have already suffered from underinvestment and the loss of public services.”

Spen Valley Labour MP, Kim Leadbeater, has also written to the council expressing her concerns. She wrote: “In order to make the trip to the alternative site at Weaving Lane in Dewsbury, residents in Oakenshaw, Birkenshaw and East Bierley would be facing a 20-mile round trip.

“We already have a significant problem with fly-tipping in Spen Valley and the wider area, and I am worried about the impact of the closure of the Birstall site on this.

"Similarly, I feel strongly that we should be making it easier for residents to recycle, not more difficult, which this closure would undoubtedly do.”