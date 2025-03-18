Plans to turn a Dewsbury pub into new housing have been approved.

There had been 69 objections to the plans for The Woolpack Inn, at Whitley Road – which closed in December 2022 – including over the loss of a community asset.

Ray Parker, principal director of Ray Parker and Co – which owns the pub – told a meeting of the council’s planning committee that he had first-hand knowledge of the pub since 2002, with it consistently making “significant losses” despite substantial investment and numerous tenants.

He said that his company purchased the pub in 2016 “naively” thinking they could finally make the Woolpack thrive but had been unable to do so, despite investing around £500k.

He added: “The pub simply is not viable and hasn’t been for the past 23 years.

"I think, as a professional in the industry, I would not wish to see any other person or company make a loss out of running this site, frankly.”

The pub had been put on the market for a 10-week stint last year, receiving no requests to view, no bids and no expressions of interest.

Kirklees Council felt that this adequately demonstrated the unviability of the business, with officers recommending the housing plan be approved.

Committee member, Coun Tony McGrath (Con, Holme Valley North), felt that approving the application was a “no brainer”.

He added: “It does sound to me like another pub is going by the wayside but as we have done in this committee on numerous occasions, we have to sit back and go well – have you done everything you can – and on this occasion, I’d say more so than previous, you have.

Councillor Mohan Sokhal (Labour, Greenhead), was also in support of the application. He said that nobody would get any benefit from the building if it is left as it is and is allowed to be run down.

Councillor Eric Firth (Labour, Dewsbury East) said he understood the feelings of residents but ultimately agreed with the recommendation for approval and the views of his colleagues. He added: “It makes good use of a building that will never ever be a public house again.”