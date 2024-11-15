Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An auction date has been set for when Kirklees Council hopes to sell off Red House Museum in Gomersal.

Tuesday, December 3 will see the Grade-II Listed Georgian mansion dating back to the 17th Century go under the hammer with Pugh Auctions, with a guide price of over £650k.

Once the home of Charlotte Bronte’s friend Mary Taylor, the museum closed its doors in 2016 and was earmarked for a wedding venue and holiday accommodation years later but this plan fell through.

The council announced it was looking to dispose of several assets last year, when it was facing a £47m deficit, and was hoping to bring in a minimum of £4m from the sales.

Red House Museum, Gomersal.

Other options for some of the properties included Community Asset Transfers – where a site is handed over to be owned and managed by the community, though in the case of Red House, the council is pushing ahead with an auction.

Charitable organisation, Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust, was formed in November 2019 in the hopes of saving the Red House sites and its buildings so they could benefit the local community.

A statement on their Facebook page says: “Communities Together and Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust collaboratively put forward a bid to purchase the house and gardens with a view to restoring community access.

"Kirklees Council did not accept this bid. As a result, Red House will now be sold by auction.

“We are profoundly saddened by this outcome and fully understand and share the community’s strong disapproval of the council’s decision.”