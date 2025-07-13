Kirklees Council is looking at paying almost half a million pounds moving Dewsbury market traders to a new, temporary location.

As previously reported, the council is planning to decant traders at a temporary site next Spring while work on revamping the current market get underway.

The move will see the council make use of some of the 53 shipping containers purchased for £800,000 back in 2021 which have spent years sitting on a Dewsbury car park.

The 28 containers will be used for replacement stalls, with the majority already allocated to existing market traders.

An artist's impression of the external of the new Dewsbury Market

Others will be used for refrigerated storage and a switch room, and an information hub.

The temporary market will be located across Market Place, Longcauseway and Foundry Street.

The council has been asked what will be happening to the remaining 25 containers not mentioned in the council’s plans and how much the relocation would cost.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Since we first laid out our plans for the regeneration of Dewsbury market in 2021, requirements for the temporary market have changed.

An artist's impression of the internal of Dewsbury Market with seating

"Since those first plans, we’ve taken the time to consider the regeneration and make sure it’s the right thing for the town as well as being financially viable – not just reducing costs but incorporating a brand new town park.

“As the plans for the decant have changed, we’ve already repurposed or sold a number of the containers originally secured for the project.

"We’re actively exploring more opportunities like this, to make the most of our previous investment, and to reinvest the money to contribute to making the temporary market a vibrant destination in the town centre.

“The current estimated cost for the decant of the market is around £475,000, allowing trading to continue seamlessly while construction work takes place.

"We’ll soon be moving forward with procuring a contractor to complete the work, and we’ll provide updates as the project continues.”

Construction work on the market site is expected to take around 18 to 24 months, and the temporary market will remain in the town centre throughout.

The temporary market will trade at full capacity three days a week but the council hopes to have some form of presence up to five days every week, including a second hand market every Friday.